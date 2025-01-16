"We have achieved so much without even being in White House": Trump on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Washington DC [US], January 16 : Following the reports of Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal, US President-elect Donald Trump said that this progress had been made even before his return to the White House. He also emphasised the potential for the "wonderful things" once his administration is fully confirmed and in power.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, he wrote, "This epic ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our historic victory in November, as it signalled to the entire world that my administration would seek peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

He added, "We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my administration is fully confirmed so they can secure more victories for the United States!"

The US President-elect also highlighted the efforts of his National Security team and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and ensured "promoting peace through strength" throughout the region.

"With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our allies to make sure Gaza never again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting peace through strength throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the world," the post added.

Notably, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli hostages seized during the October 7, 2023, attacks, while Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in return.

This agreement would bring much-needed relief to the people of Gaza, who have faced dire humanitarian conditions for over a year. Following this, Senator James E Risch said during the Marco Rubio hearing, "The committee, I've just been advised that there's been a ceasefire announced in Gaza. Before we all celebrate though obviously, we're all going to want to see how that executes with that."

Israel began its military operations against Hamas in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, attacks.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed at least 46,707 Palestinians and wounded 110,265 since October 7, 2023.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive.

