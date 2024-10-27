We have created such conditions...our people can go there for employment: Jaishankar emphasizes India's evolving role in global job market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday emphasized India's evolving role in the global job market and the government's proactive stance in fostering international employment opportunities and noted that employment opportunities for Indians now extend beyond national borders.

Speaking to the press in Mumbai, Jaishankar stated, "We think that employment isn't only limited to the country. We see a global workspace today. Be it Europe, America, or Malaysiawe have created such conditions with the agreements that our people can go there for employment."

He further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to attract investments, citing his recent US visit where he met with CEOs of big companies.

"When PM Modi went to the US, he met the CEOs of big companies to attract investment," Jaishankar added.

On the diplomatic front, Jaishankar noted India's effective management of border security, counter-terrorism, and regional instability. He also acknowledged global tensions, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar's comments on security and geopolitical stability highlight the government's focus on managing regional tensions and counter-terrorism efforts effectively.

His reference to PM Modi's initiatives regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and diplomatic engagements illustrates India's active role in international diplomacy, aiming to maintain a balanced approach while addressing global challenges.

This multifaceted strategy not only seeks to enhance India's global standing but also to ensure the safety and prosperity of its citizens.

Jaishankar pointed out PM Modi's initiative in addressing this conflict and affirmed that "Be it border security, counter-terrorism or instability in our neighbourhood, we are managing it well. There is tension in the regions of the world. PM Modi, in his third term, took initiative in regard to the Russia-Ukraine war; he went to Russia; he met President Putin as well during his BRICS summit visit."

PM Modi visited the United States on September 21-23 to take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which was hosted by the US president on September 21.

