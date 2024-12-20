"We have seen reports regarding foreign interference in India": MEA

New Delhi [India], December 20 : India has seen reports of "foreign interference" in the country, including those in the international media, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that the issue was also discussed in both houses of Parliament.

Being asked about the recent allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing the US State Department and the "Deep State" of meddling in India's internal matters, Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports about foreign interference in India, including in the international media. You are also aware that this was discussed in both houses of Parliament."

Earlier on December 5, the BJP accused the "Deep State" of having a clear objective to destabilise India by targeting PM Modi. Sharing a picture on X, BJP alleged that the US government has been giving funding to OCCRP, instructing organisations to provide material aimed at damaging India's image. It said that Congress then used the material to launch attacks on PM Modi.

"The Deep State had a clear objective to destabilise India by targeting Prime Minister Modi. To achieve this, they turned to OCCRP, instructing the organisation to provide material aimed at damaging PM Modi's and India's image. Congress then exploited this material to launch attacks on PM Modi, propagate false narratives, and disrupt the functioning of Parliament. The U.S. Deep State was always working behind the scenes," BJP posted on X.

On December 5, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that several activities have been happening to attack India's administration, economic and social system since PM Modi has taken a resolution to make India a developed country.

Referring to the Mediapart (French outlet) report about the news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in Rajya Sabha, he said that this report has claimed that OCCRP has funding from foreign governments and has connections with billionaire George Soros which focuses on India also.

Trivedi cited dates to say that the reports, including those on Pegasus, Hindenburg report etc always came just before the commencement of Parliament Sessions.

As he referred to the US indictment concerning the Adani group case, opposition members resorted to noisy protests which later, led to the adjournment of the House.

During the Rajya Sabha session, Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "There are several activities that are happening to attack on India's administration, economic and social system since PM Modi has started the resolution to make India a developed country. In this regard, a report named 'Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project' has come. French Publication has recently published its report based on its investigation on OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project). This report of new media report has claimed that this project has funding of foreign governments and it focuses on India also."

"With foreign governments funding, it has connection with George Soros. We are not just saying on the basis of a report. From last 3 years, is it just a coincidence that whenever a session of Indian Parliament such issues arrive, whether Pegasus, Hindenburg or a documentary of BBC.... In current session, which started on November 25, but on November 20, a report of US attorney comes in reference to the business house," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him the "traitor of the highest order." Patra alleged that Gandhi is part of a "triangle" along with billionaire George Soros and news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) aimed at destabilising India.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of the triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP...the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order'. I am not scared to say this word...I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor."

Patra accused the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of betraying the country, claiming that he follows the directives of the OCCRP.

"OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish...Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency...it is George Soros's foundation...such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them...LoP Rahul Gandhi betraying the whole country...OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows," he added.

Patra alleged Rahul Gandhi and US billionaire George Soros of sharing a common goal of destabilizing India.

"If OCCRP is hurt, Rahul cries, if Rahul cries, OCCRP feels pain. These are two entities, their soul is one... whatever (George) Soros says, Rahul says the same. Soros wants bad for India, Rahul Gandhi also wants bad for India... Salil Shetty accompanied him on the Bharat Jodo Yatra that he had started. Salil Shetty is Vice President of George Soros' Open Society Foundation. In this way they are two bodies and one soul," he said.

