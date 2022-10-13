We have to develop India into the world's most attractive destination: Sonowal

Panaji, Oct 13 Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that by creating the best possible facilities for users, "we have to develop our country into one of the most attractive destinations of the world".

Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, made the remarks here after inaugurating a floating jetty and first passenger solar ferryboat.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik were also present on the occasion.

Sonowal said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, modernisation of ports is taking place.

"Modernisation, mechanisation and digitisation has taken place in port and shipping areas. It is mainly to create the best possible facility for the user, so it becomes user friendly ports and cruises. This is the way we have to develop our country into one of the most attractive destinations of the world," Sonowal said.

Speaking about Goa, he said that a solar ferryboat will add to the dimensions of the potentiality of the latest facility for the global and domestic tourist who visit the coastal state every year.

"Goa is always a dream destination with beautiful landscape, beautiful sites for people across the world," he said.

According to Sonowal, such projects will help to boost the tourism sector of Goa.

Chief Minister Sawant said that in future the fuel ferryboats will be replaced by solar ferryboats.

"We are trying to opt for solar energy. More solar ferryboats will be added in near future," he said, adding that floating jetties will be erected wherever required in the state.

