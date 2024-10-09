"We look to India as a leader, as Maldives stands on brink of a digital revolution": Maldives President Muizzu

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9 : Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu emphasised India's role as a leader in technology and innovation as the island nation stands on the brink of a digital revolution.

Speaking at the India-Maldives Business Forum in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Muizzu stressed the importance of India-Maldives collaboration in achieving a digital and sustainable future for the Maldives.

He highlighted the integration of digital financial services, the launch of the RuPay card, and the Maldives' commitment to climate action and multilateralism.

He further stated that his administration's efforts to expand the digital economy through the launch of the Maldives Creative Economic Strategy aimed at revitalising technology-driven industries as well as arts and media.

"I am pleased to be here today in Bengaluru, the Garden City, during my state visit to India. The partnership between the Maldives and India is rooted in a mutual commitment to progress and innovation. As the Maldives stands on the brink of a digital revolution, we look to India as a leader in technology and innovation. Our collaborative endeavours in enhancing our digital infrastructure are poised to yield transformative results for our nations," Muizzu said.

"Earlier this week, we celebrated the launch of the RuPay card in the Maldives, an important milestone in our journey towards a more interconnected economic landscape. This initiative stands as a testament to our vision for ease in trade and bolstering the growth of small and medium enterprises through streamlined transactions and enhanced access to global finance and e-commerce platforms," he added.

President Muizzu also highlighted that the Maldives could benefit from information and communications technology collaborations by leveraging Bengaluru's expertise, suggesting that stronger ties with educational institutions and tech companies could enhance technological resilience and bridge the digital gap.

Furthermore, Muizzu stressed that Maldives offers an ideal environment for Indian investment, given its proximity and shared cultural and economic ties, along with a favourable business climate.

He emphasised the importance of sustainable tourism, Maldives' dedication to renewable energy solutions, and its ongoing efforts to enhance climate resilience.

He further invited Indian investors to explore opportunities in these areas, including renewable energy, emphasising that their expertise could foster a sustainable future, boost the Maldivian economy, and support global climate action.

Muizzu later expressed his gratitude to the Government of India, the Indian business community, and all those involved in making his visit a success.

The forum was held on the sidelines of the ongoing five-day state visit to India of President Muizzu along with First Lady Sajidha Mohamed.

This is the second time Muizzu is visiting India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.

