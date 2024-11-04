"We remain highly concerned...": Indian High Commission in Canada condemns ' violent disruption' outside consular camp

Ottawa [Canada], November 4 : The Indian High Commission in Canada has condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp in Brampton and raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in the country.

The incident occured on Sunday (local time) outside a consular camp organised in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.

The High Commission said that any further events will be organised "contingent on security arrangements" made by the local authorities.

PRESS RELEASE "Violent disruption outside consular camp in Brampton, Ontario (Nov 3)"@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @diaspora_india @cgivancouver @IndiainToronto pic.twitter.com/V7QNMmA4eR — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) November 4, 2024

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto," the statement by the High Commission.

The statement also highlighted other incidents of disruption during a consular camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3.

The Indian mission said it is "deeply disappointing" that such disruptions "being allowed" for routine counsular work.

"It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine counsular work being organised by our consulated with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safetry of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," the statement added.

The High Commission also confirmed that despite the disruption, more than a 1000 life certifications were issued to Indian and Canadian applicants.

"In light of these incidents and with the continued threats posed to the Indian diplomats and officials, local venue organised are well as local attendees, organization of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities," the statement read.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Sharing a video on X, the Hindu Canadian Foundation wrote, "Hindu Sabha Temple is under attack by #KhalistaniTerrorists #khalistan."

"Kids, Women and Men are being attacked. This is all happening under the support of Khalistaani politician sympathizers," the post added.

The incident sparked widespread criticism in and outside Canada.

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the attack on the Hindu Sabha temple, calling it "completely unacceptable."

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the attack on the temple and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.

Kevin Vuong, Toronto MP also condemned the attack and asserted that "Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals" and asserted that the country's leaders have failed to protect Hindus just like they failed to safeguard Christians and Jewish Canadians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists. Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.

"Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," the post added.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor