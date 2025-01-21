"We should all read it together!" Trump jests on seeing letter by Biden

Washington DC [US], January 21 : US President Donald Trump on Tuesday while signing a series of executive orders and speaking to the press at the Oval Office stumbled upon a letter penned by his predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump said that he too left one after the end of his term for Biden when he took office.

"Maybe we should all read it together. Well, maybe I'll read it first and then make that determination," Trump jested.

A journalist asked Trump if he received any letter in his drawer. He then promptly opened it and found the letter.

"He may have. Don't they leave it in the desk? I don't know," Trump said.

Trump thanked the journalist and said he would have not seen it, had the journalist not pointed it out.

"Thank you very much. I may not have seen this for months. I did. I left him one in the desk," he said.

Trump showed the envelope bearing the number "47" on it, with reference to Trump being 47th US President.

"Happy to help with the passing of the torch," the journalist replied.

In leaving the letter for Trump, Biden kept with the now 36-year tradition of the departing Commander-in-Chief, writing a note to the incoming President, Fox News reported.

As he left the White House in 1989 after two terms in office, former US President Ronald Reagan started the tradition - leaving a note for his successor, George HW Bush, who was also the Vice President.

Four years later, despite losing to then-Governor Bill Clinton of Arkansas, outgoing President Bush left Clinton a note in the Oval Office. The tradition has carried on to this day, as per Fox News.

Trump was sworn in for a second term at an indoor ceremony at the Capitol earlier in the day, where he was shielded against the icy winds of a polar vortex.

"The future is ours and our golden age has just begun," US President Donald Trump said in his inauguration speech, promising that "nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans," Al Jazeera reported.

