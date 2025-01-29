"We should learn from each other", says senior journalist Peter Limbourg on challenges for Western media

By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], January 29 : Deutsche Welle Director General, Peter Limbourg, stressed the importance of fact-based information is important for media houses and how technological advancements are a challenge for the media throughout the world and said everyone should hold dialogue and learn from each other.

Speaking toat a session organised on the theme 'Changing world situation and challenges to Western Media' in New Delhi.

Explaining the theme of the session, the DW Director General said, "For international media, I think it is important that they always have their eyes and mind open when they know that there are a lot of perspectives in the world. Not only the European perspective is important but also the perspective from India. We should learn from each other and what we need to do is better listen to audiences, what they think, what they like and what they might find disturbing about International Media. It is important to have this dialogue."

Limbourg further emphasised on importance of having dialogue and how India is an influence on the world. "I am not going around saying that we should teach somebody or a country or a media outlet. You are very close to things which are very important for the audiences and users. What we can contribute is another perspective and more information about the world and I think this is already enough to reach our audience within India and not to teach others what they should think or do," he said.

He, however, also expressed concern towards Artificial Intelligence and social media spreading disinformation being a challenge for the media outlets all over the world.

"The change in technology is a challenge for every media when it comes to AI, it will be revolution for every media house and there is also digitalisation which was already a challenge for every media house so I think that technology question is not the one which is different between medias in the Global South or International Media, it is other topics," he said.

"People speak out, people can get their message out but it has been misused and being misused for disinformation, propaganda and hate speech. This is a trend where we all must be careful in dealing with it and on the other hand it is also chance for traditional media or International Media if they do the job well and if we can gain trust," he further added.

Also while citing how facts play an important role for media and news in this era of social media, he said, "Social media is driven by emotions and not by facts. Facts can be there but social media function by emotions. With polarization, fact-driven media has more difficulties than before. We cannot only live with emotions and polarization, they need facts to be better informed."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor