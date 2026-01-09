We stand by Iranian people who are advocating for their rights: US VP JD Vance

Washington DC [US], January 9 : US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday (local time) reiterated support for the Iranian people, saying that the United States stands by anybody who is engaged in peaceful protests and trying to exert their rights for free association.

While addressing presspersons at the White House, VP Vance said that the United States would stand by the citizens of Iran, and when asked if the US would take part if Israel decides to strike the nuclear sites in Iran, the US Vice President said that the United States would stand by anybody who is engaged in peaceful protests and that the "smartest thing" for Iran to have negotiations with the United States on its nuclear programme.

JD Vance said, "We certainly stand by anybody who's engaged in peaceful protests, anybody who's trying to exert their rights for free association and to have their voices heard. Obviously, the Iranian regime has a lot of problems, and as the President United States has said, the smartest thing for them to have done, it was true two months ago, it's true today is for them to actually have a real negotiation with the United States about what we need to see when it comes to their nuclear program. I'll let the President speak to what we're going to do in the future, but we certainly stand with anybody across the world, including the Iranian people, who are advocating for their rights."

This comes as people in Iran continue to protest against rising prices and economic hardship, pouring into the streets across several provinces in Iran, with some protests escalating into fatal confrontations with security forces, CNN reported.

Protesters reportedly clashed with police, hurled stones at officers and torched vehicles.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Foreign Ministry had issued a statement condemning the "meddlesome and deceptive remarks of the US officials regarding Iran's internal developments," describing them as "a clear indication of the continuation of Washington's hostility toward the great nation of Iran."

Elaborating on its position, the Foreign Ministry stated, "Such stances are adopted not out of concern for the Iranian people, but in line with the policy of maximum pressure, threats, and interference in Iran's internal affairs, with the aim of inciting violence and terrorism and creating unrest and insecurity in Iran."

These remarks come amid heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump threatened intervention during deadly protests in Iran, with senior Iranian officials warning that US forces in the region could be targeted if Washington interferes, according to CNN.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump warned of possible US action, writing, "If Iran shots (sic) and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J."

Responding to the remarks, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Iran would not yield to pressure.

"We won't give in to them. With reliance on God and confidence in the people's support, we'll bring the enemy to its knees," he said, as cited by CNN.

These exchanges unfolded as protests spread across several Iranian provinces this week, with demonstrations turning deadly on Wednesday following clashes with police, CNN reported.

Against this backdrop, Iranian officials issued strong warnings against any US intervention in the country's internal affairs.

Iran's national security chief Ali Larijani said American interference would trigger "disruption across the entire region and the destruction of American interests."

