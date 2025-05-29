"We stand with India": Panama Foreign Minister extends support to New Delhi's fight against terrorism

Panama City [Panama], May 29 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led delegation on Wednesday (local time) met with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez Acha and showed them pictures of Pakistani Army officials attending the funeral of UN-designated terrorists who were killed in Operation Sindoor.

Speaking toafter the meeting, Panamanian Foreign Minister Acha extended the country's support to India in its fight against terrorism and said, "We cannot tolerate countries sponsoring terrorism."

"Regarding terrorism, we stand with India. We cannot tolerate any kind of terrorism. We cannot tolerate countries sponsoring terrorism. We are a democratic country. India is the largest democracy in the world, which values principles, and we will fight against any kind of terrorism together," Javier Martinez Acha said.

Additionally, Shahi Tharoor said that the Foreign Minister was very receptive and open-hearted in India's fight against terrorism. Tharoor also highlighted that a number of topics regarding India's collaboration with Panama, particularly in fields of technology, education, and pharmaceuticals, were also discussed.

"The Minister received our message on terrorism in a very receptive and open-hearted way. In addition, he raised a number of opportunities for close India-Panama collaboration in the future, particularly in technology, education, pharmaceuticals, and many areas of future cooperation, which shows the commitment of the Minister and his government to closer relations between our countries. So from both grounds, both in terms of our message on terrorism, on the larger picture of our cooperation with Panama, it's been a very successful meeting," Tharoor said.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Acha expressed enthusiasm about visiting India soon. Acha stated, "I am looking forward to visiting India soon. We will also try to make an agenda for our President to visit India. We have a promise from my good friend Mr. Tharoor that Prime Minister Modi will come to Panama soon." To this, Tharoor replied, "We will try to persuade him."

Earlier in the day, Shashi Tharoor-led delegation paid floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Peace Plaza of the University of Panama on Wednesday.

Speaking here, Shashi Tharoor said, "For us, today, it is very important that we come to the University which shapes the minds of the young people of Panama because we would like them to grow up not only with respect for the ideals and service of Mahatma Gandhi but also with respect for the valiant struggle he waged not just for peace but for freedom of our country."

The Group 5 delegation, led by Tharoor, also planted a sapling at the Peace Plaza of the University of Panama after paying their respects to the Mahatma Gandhi bust.

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

