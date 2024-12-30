"We support Syrian people": Zelenskyy sends 500 tonnes of wheat flour aid to support Syria's recovery

Kyiv [Ukraine], December 30 : Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his support for Syria's efforts to overcome the impact of decades of dictatorial rule and restore stability and also highlighted the 500 tonnes of wheat flour aid for Syria's recovery.

Upon my directions, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister @Andrii_Sybiha paid a visit to Damascus together with Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food @vkoval8. The Ukrainian delegation held important talks with the Syrian administration, leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa and ministers. We support the… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 30, 2024

"We support the Syrian people in overcoming decades of dictatorial rule and restoring stability, security, and normal life in Syria," Zelenskyy said.

Following the visit of Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to Damascus, Zelenskyy shared a post on X and stated, "Upon my directions, Ukraine's Foreign Minister @Andrii_Sybiha paid a visit to Damascus together with Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food @vkoval8. The Ukrainian delegation held important talks with the Syrian administration, leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa and ministers."

Highlighting Ukraine's ongoing efforts to aid Syria's recovery and improve relations between the two countries, he affirmed, "As we promised, the first 500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour are planned to arrive tomorrow. And there will be more deliveries, as well as more mutually beneficial cooperation in many areas."

"We truly value the chance to restore normal and stable life in Syria and stand ready to develop long-term, strategic relations. I anticipate ministers Sybiha and Koval to provide me with their reports on the visit's results upon their return to Ukraine," he added.

Recently, Sybiha visited Damascus and met with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and his counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaybanio on Monday.

Syria hopes for "strategic partnerships" with Ukraine, its newly appointed foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, told his Ukrainian counterpart Sybiha, Al Jazeera reported.

"Certainly the Syrian people and the Ukrainian people have the same experience and the same suffering that we endured over 14 years," he added, drawing parallels between Syria's 2011-2024 war and Russia's seizure of Ukrainian territory in 2014 and culminating in its full-scale 2022 invasion.

In response, Sybiha said at a news conference after the met with Syrian leaders, "We look forward to mutual recognition of the sovereignty of the two countries so that we can complete diplomatic representation in Syria."

"We believe Ukrainian-Syrian relations will witness great development," he added.

The meeting marks one of the most consequential visits since the fall of Bashar al-Assad on December 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor