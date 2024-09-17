"We will continue to strengthen friendship between India and Italy": PM Meloni extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Rome [Italy], September 17 : Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen the friendship and collaboration between the two countries.

Sharing a picture with PM Modi, Meloni wrote, "Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi."

"I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us," the post further said.

PM Modi is celebrating his 74th birthday today. He was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat.

PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a third successive victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, PM Modi in June travelled to the Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit earlier this week on the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister. The visit was his first overseas visit since assuming office for the third consecutive term.

During the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi and Meloni discussed defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

"The two sides discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence-industrial collaboration. They welcomed the forthcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year," the Ministry of External Affairs had said in an official release.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, prominent leaders and state officials took to X to extend their birthday wishes to PM Modi. Union Minister Amit Shah praised Modi's vision of "New India," stating, "Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of 'New India'. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare."

Shah also highlighted Modi's role in enhancing India's global stature and his influence as a figure of peace and empathy.

BJP President JP Nadda joined the chorus of congratulations, expressing, "I extend my heartiest congratulations on his birthday to Narendra Modi ji, the successful Prime Minister, who is dedicated every moment to realizing the mantra of 'Antyodaya', dedicated to the service of the nation and the upliftment of the people."

Nadda lauded Modi's leadership for turning the vision of a developed India into reality and inspiring BJP workers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also shared his best wishes, noting, "Many congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on his birthday. Not only India but the whole world has seen and experienced his visionary and strong leadership." Singh emphasised Modi's role in steering India towards growth and development, acknowledging his dedication and hard work.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor