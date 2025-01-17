"We will have to see if it sticks long...": Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on ceasefire

Kerala [India], January 17 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday welcomed the announcement of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal but said that while ceasefires have occurred in the past, they were often short-lived.

He also emphasised the importance of continuing releases, addressing the humanitarian crisis, and working towards rebuilding Gaza.

While speaking with ANI, Tharoor said, "I think everyone would welcome the ceasefire. We will have to see if it sticks long, if it lasts. We have seen brief ceasefires before, including when hostages were released. We also know that in those circumstances the fighting resumed very quickly. What we all want to see is a durable peace, we want to see that after this ceasefire and once it has lasted for the initial 33 days that has been announced, but beyond that, it should be extended and prolonged."

He added, "There should be further releases and the matter should be resolved so that rebuilding of Gaza can begin because there are far too many victims' conflicts for anyone to want to see any victims anymore. Let us now try and turn the page in some way towards rebuilding, reconstruction and new hope for the survivors. But no one can bring back the lives that have been lost. We definitely do not want to ever see this war come back."

Earlier on Wednesday, Qatar, Egypt, and the US, in a joint statement, confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage release deal that is likely to take effect on January 19.

The Qatar Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said that both parties have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange for hostages and prisoners.

US President Joe Biden also announced the successful negotiation of a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, ending over 15 months of conflict. The deal, structured in three phases, includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the release of hostages, including Americans, in the first phase.

Biden also highlighted the diplomatic effort involved, noting the pressure from Israel and US support, as well as a coalition of 20 countries that stood against attacks from the Houthis.

Following the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor