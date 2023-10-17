"We will work closely to prevent escalation...": UK PM Rishi Sunak speaks with Saudi Crown Prince on Israel-Palestine row

London [UK], October 17 : United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the tense situation in Israel and Gaza, stressing that both countries will work closely to prevent escalation of the war.

Sharing on his social media 'X', Sunak said that both leaders recognise the devastating consequences of the conflict in the Middle East.

"I spoke to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier on the situation in Israel and Gaza. We both recognise the devastating consequences of wider conflict in the Middle East. We will work closely to prevent escalation, including destabilisation fuelled through Iranian proxies," posted Sunak.

Earlier today, Sunak stressed that the UK will also play its part in helping Palestinian civilians and will continue to take every step to support their Jewish community.

Taking on his official social media 'X', UK Prime Minister Sunak stated, "I updated Cabinet this morning on our response to the Hamas terror attacks. As we stand with Israel, we will play our part in helping Palestinian civilians. And at home, we will continue to take every step to support our Jewish community. There is no excuse for antisemitism."

In the deadly Israel-Hamas war, around 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and 12,500 wounded in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

In a previous statement, the ministry said over 750 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

Earlier on Monday, while expressing his solidarity with the nation, Sunak said that the attacks in Israel last weekend shocked the world, as the elderly, men, women, children, and babies in arms were murdered, mutilated and burned alive.

"The attacks in Israel last weekend shocked the world. Over 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded, almost 200 taken hostage. The elderly, men, women, children, and babies in arms were murdered, mutilated and burned alive. It was a pogrom...We stand with Israel. The murdered and the missing come from over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom. At least six British citizens were killed and ten are missing...We are working with Israel to establish the effects as quickly as possible...we are also helping British citizens who want to leave Israel," Sunak said in the Parliament.

Showing support to the British Jewish community, he said, "I want to address the British Jewish community directly...we stand with you now and always. This atrocity was an existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people. We are doing everything that we can to protect you..."

Speaking further, the UK Prime Minister stated that Hamas is "using innocent Palestinian people as human shields," and that Britain mourns the loss of every innocent life that has been taken amid the ongoing Hamas terror.

Sunak also emphasised that Palestinian people are, too the victims of Hamas, as he urged for humanitarian support for the Gaza people.

He said, "We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too. We believe that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people or their legitimate aspirations to live with equal measures of security, freedom, justice, opportunity, and dignity."

