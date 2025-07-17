"We would welcome holding of inclusive elections": MEA on Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], July 17 : India on Thursday reiterated that elections in Bangladesh, scheduled for April 2026 should be credible, democratic, peaceful, and all-inclusive.

Responding to a query on Bangladesh general elections after former Bangladesh PM, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted in a student-led uprising in August last year, Ministry of External Affairs ofiicial spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in weekly media briefing said, "You know our point of view. We have said that as a democracy we would welcome holding of elections, that is inclusive and includes everybody in its fold."

This comes after the recent agreement between the Chief Executive and a major political party on holding early elections and India welcomes such efforts to strengthen democracy in Bangladesh.

Earlier in July, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus directed the law-enforcing agencies to complete all preparations by December for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Around 8 lakh law enforcement members will be engaged, and they will further be trained before the election, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

The Chief Adviser instructed to take preparation for bringing some 16,000 vulnerable polling stations throughout the country under CCTV monitoring network to ensure peaceful balloting in the upcoming national election.

The measures that are being considered also include installation of cameras on the body of police members in the vulnerable polling stations, he added.

Besides, this time the members of police and other forces will be deployed for seven days instead of the tradition of five days during the election in a bid to resist any sort of violence ahead of the vote and prevent the deterioration of law and order after the vote, said the press secretary.

Jaiswal also stated that India follows developments in Bangladesh closely and takes cognizance of incidents like the recent violence in Gopalganj. The situation in Bangladesh is being monitored, and India will take action if required, he said.

"We want a positive and constructive partnership with the country. We have had engagements at the leaders' level. We also had Foreign Secretary visiting Bangladesh. We have had meetings between our External Affairs Minister and his counterpart, and you know there are several areas of cooperation between the two countries that are ongoing including development partnership. So, that is the context in which you must look at how we want to approach India-Bangladesh ties," said the MEA spokesperson.

At least four people were killed and dozens injured in violent clashes between law enforcement personnel and Awami League (AL) supporters in Gopalganj on Wednesday, following tensions over a rally by the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The clashes were triggered after the violence broke out in the wake of a pre-scheduled NCP rally at Poura Park in Gopalganj town, which was opposed by AL supporters despite a recent government ban on all political activities of the Awami League.

The Interim Government of Bangladesh has established a committee to investigate the acts of violence and deaths that occurred in Gopalganj on July 16, the Chief Adviser's press wing said in a statement on Thursday.

The committee will be chaired by Nasimul Ghani, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will be joined by two additional secretaries, one from the Ministry of Public Administration and another from the Ministry of Law and Justice, it added.

This committee has been mandated to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit its findings to the Chief Adviser's Office within two weeks, the statement said.

India and Bangladesh have several areas of cooperation, including development projects. India's High Impact Development Projects (HIDPs) in Bangladesh aim to enhance bilateral relations and promote economic development.

On the issue of the upcoming first anniversary of the interim government of Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus, and on being asked about an update on India's High Impact Development Program in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "We want a positive and constructive partnership with the country. "

He highlighted the several engagements which the neighbours have had in recent times.

Jaiswal also spoke on Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry issuing a press release regarding Satyajit Ray's ancestral house, which India has taken note of.

"We follow all developments in our region closely and take cognizance of what is happening there, and accordingly we take action if required on our side. Regarding Satyajit Ray's building, yes, we have seen a press release issued by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry," said Jaiswal.

Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a statement and posted on X, "Detailed inquiry into archive/records in #Bangladesh reconfirm: the building being demolished in #Mymensingh district has no historical/familial link to iconic Bengali filmmaker #Satyajit Ray or his ancestors."

The Indian government expressed regret on Tuesday over the reported demolition of the ancestral property of celebrated filmmaker and writer Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh and expressed its willingness to extend cooperation in its restoration.

"We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The Government of India is willing to cooperate with the Government of Bangladesh for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of Satyajit Ray," MEA added.

India had emphasised the significance of the property as a cultural landmark and urged reconsideration of the demolition plan.

Jaiswal also mentioned that India is issuing medical visas to Bangladeshi citizens, but did not provide exact numbers. India has a well-established system for issuing medical visas, and the process is streamlined to facilitate travel for medical treatment.

"With Bangladesh, we have been issuing visas to Bangladesh for various reasons, for various travels, medical emergency included, students, so on and so forth. We are issuing substantial visas. Exact number... on that, I will have to come back to you," said Jaiswal.

