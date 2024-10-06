'Website Editor’s Mistake': Israel Removes Indian Map Wrongly Depicting J&K After Online Criticism

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated significantly after Israel engaged in fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. India and Israel have maintained strong relations for decades, and both countries have supported each other in various ways. However, some people are now expressing anger toward Israel on social media.

This outrage emerged when an official map shared by Israel mistakenly depicted parts of Jammu and Kashmir as belonging to Pakistan. After this was noticed, people on social media began to criticize Israel. However, Israel’s ambassador swiftly addressed the issue, stating that the map was mistakenly uploaded by the website's editor and was promptly removed.

Website editor’s mistake. Thank you for noticing. Was taken down. https://t.co/4bEYV1vFTChttps://t.co/aVeomWyfh8 — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) October 4, 2024

A social media user, Abhijit Chawda, posted on X (formerly Twitter) questioning Israel’s loyalty to India, highlighting the map error. He shared a screenshot showing how the Israeli website misrepresented Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, many users demanded an immediate correction. A user named Tuhin tagged Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urging them to fix the mistake. Numerous others also voiced their concerns and reactions on social media.

After the flood of criticisms from online users, the Ambassador of Israel to India responded to Abhijit Chavda's post on X, ensuring that mat had been removed from the official website. In a reply, Reuven Azar said that it was mistakenly posted by the website editor. "Website editor’s mistake. Thank you for noticing. Was taken down," he added, referring to a website link that, after clicking, appears, "This page is under construction."

