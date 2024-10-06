Israel Shooting: One Dead, 13 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire at Central Bus Station in Beersheba

At least one died, and 13 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at Beersheba's central bus station in Israel on Sunday, October 6, according to Israel's Emergency Medical Service (MDA). The unidentified suspect was shot dead by the law agencies.

MDA reported that the deceased was a young woman, approximately 25 years old. Medical teams confirmed her death at the scene while providing assistance to the injured victims, who were subsequently transported to Soroka Hospital for treatment. Among the injured, five sustained gunshot wounds, while the remaining five suffered non-serious injuries from bruises and shattered glass.

Visuals From the Shooting Site

Israeli police confirmed that the shooter was neutralised during the incident. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as panic ensued following the gunfire. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and working to identify any potential motives.