WEF convenes Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh

Dubai [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): With geopolitical upheavals and complex economic challenges destabilising a fractured world, the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development is hosting 1,000 global leaders from 92 countries on April 28-29 to support global dialogue and find actionable, collaborative and sustainable solutions to shared global challenges.

Building on the inaugural Growth Summit, held in Switzerland last year, the meeting will promote forward-thinking approaches to interconnected crises, while remaining realistic about shorter-term trade-offs. It will work to bridge the growing North-South divide on issues, including emerging economic policies, the energy transition and geopolitical shocks.

"With geopolitical tensions and socio-economic disparities deepening divides globally, international collaboration and purposeful dialogue has never been more urgent," said Borge Brende, President of WEF. "The Special Meeting 2024 provides an opportunity for leaders from across sectors and geographies to turn ideas into action and unlock scalable solutions to the many interconnected challenges we face."

"At this global inflection point, revitalising international collaboration has never been more important. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the World Economic Forum has chosen an established and dynamic global platform for thought leadership, solutions and action, as the host of a critical meeting - at such a critical moment," said Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia. "To this end, Saudi Arabia is mobilising its full diplomatic might to lay out a mutually beneficial path to prosperity for the intertwined destinies of the global community. We are working to ensure that progress for one part of the world does not come at the expense of another. And we are committed to meeting this moment with a determination to co-author a shared future that is secure, stable and sustainable."

The three thematic pillars are:

A compact for inclusive growth: Focusing on how recent trends in innovation and economic policy, coupled with underinvestment in human development, threaten to exacerbate global inequality and hinder poverty reduction efforts, and which opportunities could help counter these risks across advanced, emerging and developing economies.

Catalysing action on energy for development: With the world facing a potential 2.9°C temperature rise and significant disparities in energy access, this focus area will seek solutions to scale up clean energy while ensuring equitable growth and energy access, especially in developing economies.

Revitalising global collaboration: Amid growing geopolitical tensions, participants will foster dialogue to support international collaboration, amplify humanitarian efforts and contain the ripple effects of instability. They will also explore how to build a more resilient global economy through strengthened international collaboration between the Global North and South.

More than 220 public figures, from over 60 countries are participating in the Special Meeting, which is being held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Top political leaders taking part include H.H. Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait; Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt; Mohammed Shyaa Al Sudani, Prime Minister of Iraq; Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia; Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria; Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan; Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda.

As well as Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State; Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Stephane Sejourne, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France; Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany; David Cameron, UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs; Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation; Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia; Ahn Dukgeun, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of Republic of Korea; Kgosientso Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency for Electricity of South Africa; Mehmet Simsek, Minister of Treasury and Finance of Turkiye; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE. Leaders in international organisations taking part include Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation.

The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2024 highlighted the critical turning point the world faces, with economic downturn and inflation, lack of economic opportunity, disrupted supply chains for critical goods and energy, extreme weather, and conflicts among the most pressing issues within the next two years and climate, technology, migration and societal polarisation risks dominating over the next decade. Inclusive, purpose-driven dialogue - between business, government and civil society from across regions and across timeframes - will be crucial to improve outcomes on these and other global risks.

Leading the dialogue,15 leaders from government, the private sector and international organisations will co-chair the event. Over half of the participants - spanning companies, governmental entities and thought leaders - are from the Global South and emerging economies, with over 80 percent of heads of state from developing or emerging economies.

The meeting is accessible to the public through the livestreaming of 50 sessions, covering topics such as A New Vision for Global Development, Realising an Equitable Energy Transition, and What Kind of Growth We Need. In addition, the Open Forum will host panel discussions connecting thought leaders with the local public. The ongoing conflict in the region and the humanitarian situation in Gaza will also be addressed.

The meeting will see advancements in key World Economic Forum work, such as the Future of Growth Initiative, the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and UpLink challenges aimed at identifying and scaling innovative climate solutions. New insights will be released on education and AI, cybersecurity talent and geopolitical dependence, from hydrocarbons to critical minerals. (ANI/WAM)

