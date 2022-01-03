"Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!!" says Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has said that she was stopped by a man who opened fire at her vehicle on Sunday. She alleged that her ex-husband Imran Khan's government has made Pakistan a land of “cowards, thugs and the greedy”.

Taking her Twitter Reham wrote, “On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at and two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint! I had just changed vehicles. My PS and driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs, and the greedy!”

She further said this incident has left her "outraged and concerned". She also said that she would prefer a duel over a "cowardly covert attempt".

On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at & two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! I had just changed vehicles.

My PS & driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & the greedy!! — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) January 2, 2022

Reham Khan is a journalist of British-Pakistani origin, she tied the knot with Imran Khan in 2014 and the duo ended their marriage a year after in 2015, after the divorce she is been seen criticizing her ex-husband Imran Khan and his government. Once she also commented on the 2019 Pulwama attack, saying that her ex-husband Imran Khan is nothing but a puppet of the country's military and had come into power by compromising.