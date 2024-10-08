West Asia tensions soar: Hezbollah fires over 100 rockets at Haifa; Israel strikes back

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 8 : Tensions in West Asia escalated further on Tuesday as Israel reported that Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets and missiles targeting civilians in the greater Haifa region.

The Israel Foreign Ministry shared pictures on X and wrote, "BREAKING: Hezbollah has just launched over 100 rockets and missiles at Israeli civilians in the greater Haifa region, marking a serious escalation in its aggression."

The Foreign Ministry further reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its citizens, emphasising that it will take measures to ensure their safety and well-being. "Israel will take all necessary measures to defend its people," the post added.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces also informed about the attack on Haifa. Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Today, Hezbollah fired approx. 135 projectiles into Israel. One year ago today, Hezbollah started terrorizing Israeli civilians and have not stopped since."

In another post, it said, "Sirens sounding in Haifa exactly a year after Hezbollah started attacking Israelis on October 8."

🚨Sirens sounding in Haifa exactly a year after Hezbollah started attacking Israelis on October 8🚨 pic.twitter.com/wI4DUJhMYO— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2024

An Israeli Air Force drone struck back against Hezbollah's barrage targeting Haifa, destroying some of the rocket launchers used in the attack, the Israeli military said, according to a report by Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel expanded its military response, launching strikes on southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut's southern suburbs.

Overnight, the IDF said it struck a weapons depot and another Hezbollah site in Beirut, and last night, the military says a drone strike was carried out against a school in southern Lebanon's Tayr Harfa, where a group of Hezbollah operatives were spotted, Times of Israel reported.

Earlier on Monday, rockets from southern Lebanon struck the Israeli port city of Haifa in response to Israel's intensified campaign in Lebanon with targeted airstrikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, hitting key weapons depots and terror infrastructure overnight, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Israeli army, five rockets launched from Lebanon hit the port city of Haifa.

At least five people were wounded after a restaurant, a house and a main road were hit, as per Israeli media. Sirens also sounded in the northern city of Tiberias, as per Al Jazeera.

The army also said alerts were activated in the Upper Galilee area after detecting 15 rockets. "Some" of them were intercepted.

Israeli media reported that at least 10 people have been injured in the rocket attack on Haifa.

This comes after Israel launched a series of powerful airstrikes that shook the southern suburbs of Beirut, causing massive fireballs and plumes of smoke. The intense bombardment, targeting Hezbollah strongholds, left a trail of destruction and chaos, as per Al Jazeera.

