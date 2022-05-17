West waging war against Russia: Kremlin

Moscow, May 17 Western powers opposing Russia in Ukraine could be considered enemies as they are waging a war against the state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

He pointed out that economic sanctions, the arming of Ukrainian nationalists, and giving them intel to attack Russian troops all amounted to acts of war, RT reported.

"Sure, we are still using the mild term 'unfriendly states' when referring to them," Peskov told an educational forum.

He cited the decision to freeze Russian foreign reserves that the country kept in Western financial institutions and discussions about giving the money to Ukraine as an obvious attack on property rights, the cornerstone of Western civilization.

"That was money that you and I own," Peskov told the audience. "It was stolen from us, it is being stolen from us."

Russia's opponents are playing a more direct role in their attempts to hurt Russia in their "hybrid war", the official said.

"Not only American but also British military advisers are telling armed Ukrainian nationalists what they should do and provide intelligence to them," he said, RT reported.

Foreigners are also helping Ukrain smear Russia's reputation amid the hostilities, Peskov added. "They stage provocations that are, on occasion, so bloodthirsty that a human conscience cannot imagine them," he said.

He said that he was referring to the town of Bucha and Kiev's claims that Russian troops had committed war crimes while they controlled it. Moscow has accused Kiev of fabricating the evidence. "It's clear that Ukrainian 'specialists' would not be able to do it with such professionalism. An army of PR companies, TV crews, and information warfare advisers are working for them," he said.

