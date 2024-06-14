WFP warns of hunger crisis ahead of Eid al-Adha in Afghanistan

Kabul, June 14 The Afghanistan office of the World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday warned of a hunger crisis ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha in Afghanistan.

"One-fourth of all people in Afghanistan go to sleep hungry every evening," WFP said on social media platform X.

The organisation noted that it urgently needed 650 million US dollars to continue its operations over the next six months, reports Xinhua news agency.

International organisations in operation in Afghanistan have been calling upon global donors to increase support either in cash or in kind towards the war-ridden country amid a funding crisis since the Afghan caretaker government took power in August 2021.

