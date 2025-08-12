"What is shameful is your deceit": Israel envoy Reuven Azar criticises Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Reuven Azar, Israel's Ambassador to India, reacted sharply to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent allegations accusing Israel of genocide in Palestine, countering her claims with a detailed rebuttal.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted, "The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions." She further condemned global silence, stating, "Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself," and criticized the Indian government, adding, "It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine."

In response to Gandhi Vadra's remarks, Azar said, "What is shameful is your deceit. Israel Killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas's heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire."

He also highlighted Israel's humanitarian efforts, saying, "Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger."

Addressing demographic concerns raised indirectly by the accusations, Azar added, "Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there."

He concluded with a caution to the international community, urging, "Don't buy Hamas numbers."

This exchange comes amid intensifying violence and growing international debate over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip. Adding to the rising tensions, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra separately condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, calling it a "heinous crime" and accusing the Israeli state of trying to silence truth through "violence and hatred."

In a post on X, she wrote, "The cold-blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil. The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state. In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace."

This comes amid escalating hostilities and increasing global scrutiny over the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians in Gaza.

