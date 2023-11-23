"What will international community do to prevent Gaza hospitals from being used as Hamas base?": IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 : Citing the allegations that hospitals in Gaza Strip are being used as 'terror bases', the Israel Defence Forces put forth a question to the international community: What will it do to prevent the hospitals from being used by Hamas for its objectives?

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari further said that israel's war is with Hamas and not with the people of Gaza.

In a video posted by IDF on X, Hagari said, "Hamas has been systematically using hospitals in Gaza to run its terror machine. Hamas built tunnels underneath hospitals, used them to command their operations. Hamas wages from war from hospitals. This is a sick nature of the savage terrorists we are fighting. Hamas is using the protected status of hospitals as a shield".

Hagari said that the "irrefutable truth" of Hamas' exploitation of hospitals in Gaza is in "full display" to the world.

"We have an important question to ask the international community: "What will you do to stop Gaza's hospitals from being turned into a terror base in future? Will you condemn Hamas or will you continue to remain silent? I want to make it very clear: Israel is at war with Hamas. We are not at war with the people of Gaza," he further said.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1727476410803953868?s=20

IDF also posted drone footage purportedly showing a "terror complex" being used underneath the Al-Shifa hospital by the terror group Hamas.

"Al-Shifa Hospital from above. Hamas terror complex below. Hamas hides behind hospitals. And here's the drone footage. That incontrovertibly proves it. Hamas wages war from hospitals. Will the world condemn Hamas?" IDF posted on X.

Earlier, the IDF and Israel Securities Authority (ISA) revealed that a 55-meter-long "terrorist tunnel" was found 10 metres under the Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza.

It highlighted that the tunnel entrance contains various defence mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole.

Meanwhile, the war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 48th day following the October 7 attack on Israel.

