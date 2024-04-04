WhatsApp Down: Global outage hits users worldwide

New Delhi [India], April 4 : WhatsApp experienced a widespread outage on Wednesday around 11:45 pm, affecting numerous users worldwide.

Those attempting to access the app or its web version were met with an error message indicating the service was unavailable.

On various social media including X, users took to post about the problems they were facing with the popular cross-platform messaging application.

Downdetector, a website monitoring service, recorded a surge in reports of WhatsApp connectivity problems during this time.

