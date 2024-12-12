WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down: Meta acknowledges "technical issue"

California [US], December 12 : Meta on late Thursday night confirmed that a technical issue is "impacting some users' ability" globally to access its suite of applications: WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

While Meta did not provide specific details about the nature of the problem, the company assured users that it is actively working on a resolution. There is no official timeline yet for when full service will be restored.

https://x.com/Meta/status/1866918000374280593

In a statement shared on its social media handle, 'X', the company stated, "We're aware that a technical issue is impacting some users' ability to access our apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

