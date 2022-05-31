Wheat smuggling bid foiled in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 31 : Afghanistan's security forces seized 50 trucks loaded with wheat in the country's southern province of Helmand, foiling a smuggling bid, the local government informed on Tuesday. The seizure took place along the Kandahar-Herat highway in Washer district in the province, 555 km in the south of Afghanistan's Kabul on Monday, the local government wrote on social media, reported Xinhua. The wheat was being smuggled to a neighbouring country, according to the sources. On May 19, the Taliban-led caretaker government banned wheat exports in a move to ensure food security and prevent a shortage of wheat, but the rising food prices in Afghanistan have not come down.

( With inputs from ANI )

