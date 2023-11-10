When Taylor Swift sent Kelly Clarkson a 'cute' gift after ‘1989’ re-release

Los Angeles, Nov 10 Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has a reputation for giving great gifts, according to Kelly Clarkson.

On Thursday, the ‘Breakaway’ singer, 41, spoke with E! News about how she’s received sweet surprises from her fellow hitmaker, 33, reports People.

The talk show host was promoting the launch of her SiriusXM channel, the Kelly Clarkson Connection, when she revealed Swift sent her tokens of her appreciation.

"You know what's so funny? She just sent me flowers," the television personality said. "She's so nice. She did. She was like, 'Every time I release something' — ‘cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too." Clarkson was responding to E!’s reporter referencing the ‘American Idol’ winner’s 2019 tweet suggesting that the ‘Shake It Off’ singer re-record her songs after Scooter Braun acquired Swift’s musical catalogue in a $300 million sale.

“@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point (sic),” Clarkson tweeted at the time.

Fast forward to October, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, a re-recorded version of her 2014 album was released. As per ‘People’, Swift has also released re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’, ‘Red’ and ‘Speak Now’.

While Clarkson was happy to show her support, she believes Swift would have eventually resolved the situation on her own.

