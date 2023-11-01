"When They Say from the River to the Sea They Mean No Jews": Israeli President Herzog

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 1 (ANI/TPS): Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with leaders of the European Jewish community on Tuesday, led by President of the European Jewish Congress Ariel Muzicant.

In their meeting, President Herzog raised serious concern about the significant rise in antisemitism in Europe around the world.

He told the leaders, "This is a message that must be heard loud and clear. When they say from the river to the sea, they mean without any Jews. When they demonstrate on campuses against Israel - they mean without Jews. When they criticise Israel for fighting to defend its people and fighting against the most brutal attack that humanity has seen in the last generation, they mean no Jews."

"This is a fight, not only against Israel. It is a fight against anti-Semites all over the world, and we are here to strengthen our brothers and sisters of Jewish communities all over the world and to show solidarity with them because we are all in this together."

"Hamas, Al Qaeda and ISIS are all together in wishing to ban us all from the face of the earth. It starts with Israel, it starts with the Jews. It will never end there. Europe will be next. And that is why we are fighting a battle on behalf of the entire world." (ANI/TPS)

