"When we grow, we grow together": German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

New Delhi [India], October 25 : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said that cooperation between Europe and India is mutually beneficial and has the potential to revolutionize the global market.

Scholz was Chief Guest during the inauguration ceremony of the new Pilot Training Centre at Airbus India Headquarters and Training Centre in Delhi.

"A cooperation like ours is never a zero-sum game. When we grow, we grow together on both sides, the global market is big enough, especially if we decide to take our corporation one step further and to expand in the areas, that promise the biggest growth," he said.

Scholz said that Europe and India have enormous potential when it comes to technology, green energy and innovation.

"One of these areas is sustainable aviation, much like the car industry, the aviation industry will move towards net zero carbon emissions, with new engines and sustainable aviation fuels. Europe and India have enormous potential when it comes to technology, green energy and innovation together we can revolutionize the global market, so let us continue to look out for opportunities to do so let us continue to grow together," he said.

He said that the opening of the training center exemplifies successful cooperation between equal partners.

"India is one of Airbus's fastest growing markets globally. At the Asia Pacific conference of German business this morning, I mentioned a staggering fact that on average one Airbus A320 leaves my hometown Hamburg for India every week. Airbus market share for commercial aircraft in India stands at over 70 per cent. Cooperation in the defence sector is expanding quickly as well," he said.

Scholz arrived in Delhi for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor