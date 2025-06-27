When Will Russia Deliver More S-400 Missiles to India? Major Update Revealed - Here’s Why It Was Delayed

India’s defence capabilities received a significant boost during the recent military conflict with Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’, where the Russian-made S-400 missile system successfully intercepted and neutralised an incoming Pakistani missile mid-air. The timely interception ensured no damage was caused to Indian defence assets. This advanced air defence system, considered one of the best in the world, has once again proved crucial in safeguarding national security. The success of S-400 in the field not only demonstrated India’s preparedness but also highlighted the value of strategic defence partnerships, especially with Russia, in strengthening air defence mechanisms.

In a significant development, Russia has confirmed it will complete the delivery of the remaining two squadrons of the S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile systems by 2026–27. The announcement was made during a bilateral meeting between India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Russia’s newly appointed Defence Minister Andrei Belousov. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting in Qingdao, China. Both nations reiterated their commitment to enhancing defence cooperation. This assurance comes after multiple delays due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which had affected the original delivery timeline.

The discussions between the two ministers focused on expediting delivery and reinforcing strategic military ties. Post-meeting, Rajnath Singh stated on social media platform X that key conversations had taken place to strengthen India-Russia defence cooperation. Despite global disruptions, Russia remains a steadfast defence partner, continuing its support for India’s missile and air defence infrastructure. The S-400 system plays a vital role as the outermost layer of India’s air defence and is seamlessly integrated with the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), offering early warning and interception of multiple threats across vast distances.

The S-400’s effectiveness was particularly evident last month after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which raised cross-border tensions. During this period, Pakistan allegedly targeted the Adampur Airbase in Punjab, claiming to have destroyed an S-400 battery. However, on May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur base and posed with the S-400 All-Terrain Transporter-Erector-Launcher, dismissing Pakistan’s claims as false. India’s ability to swiftly refute such disinformation was bolstered by the visible operational status of the missile system, further solidifying its deterrence against enemy threats and boosting public confidence in India’s military resilience.

Russian officials stated that the fourth S-400 squadron will be delivered in 2026 and the fifth in 2027. Once complete, these systems will greatly enhance India’s air defence shield, capable of detecting and destroying hostile fighter jets, drones, missiles, and surveillance aircraft up to 380 km away. The S-400’s long-range precision, coupled with its integration into India’s command systems, provides a robust response mechanism in high-stakes scenarios. As regional threats evolve, the induction of all five squadrons will cement India’s position as a formidable force in the skies and reflect its growing emphasis on advanced defence technology.