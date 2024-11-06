"Whether it is Trump or Kamala Harris both will have strong relationship with India": Indian-American businessman Sant Chatwal

New York [US], November 6 : Sant Singh Chatwal, an Indian-American businessman believe that regardless of who wins the US presidential election - whether Republican former president Donald Trump or Democratic vice president Kamala Harris, both will maintain a strong relationship with India.

"Trump had very good relations with Modi ji. But don't underestimate Kamala Harris. I strongly feel that she is looking forward to her visit to India...I am very positive that America would like to develop very close relations with India, whether it is Trump or Kamala Harris both will have a very strong relationship with India," said Chatwal as voting in US presidential elections 2024 is underway.

The relationship between the two nations has been marked by increased collaboration, with the US recognising India as a crucial partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Chatwal also said that the mood of the voters is that they are going more for Kamala Harris because Trump has been very unstable.

"I think the mood of the voters is going more for Kamala Harris because Trump has been very unstable. Sometimes [when someone asks him] did you talk to Putin in Russia? he says, yes, while sometimes he says, no, I did not... and then he says I talked to him six, seven times. And he tells why people don't like it... He really downgraded Puerto Rican people. Puerto Ricans are very big [voters]. But right now, I think this whole state is in like, electoral and popular vote. Like, Hillary won popular vote, but she lost the electoral vote. The vote is diagnosed with a heavy concentration on Pennsylvania, which has a maximum electoral vote, which everybody focused on Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada. But most of the time people are focused. At this stage, a lot of women are voting for Kamala Harris. And because of the abortion issues and other things over there, suddenly it is running very close neck to neck. But strong feeling right now, the way it's coming out is that, not because I'm Indian American, Kamala Harris will be the next president. But I think she has a very good chance," he said.

Chatwal added that the voter turnout during this election has been quite high, and this is the most expensive US election he has witnessed.

"A lot of people are coming to vote. That's the most important thing here. And also, must say, this election I have seen the costliest election. I have watched over here for the last 45 years, so many elections, they spent billions of dollars on the party. Of course, Kamala has spent more than Trump, but a lot of money has gone into this thing. I am very personally optimistic, you know, that Kamala has a much better chance. Even if you look at the ratio, certainly it is neck to neck, but she has a much better chance. It's all women, those who come and vote. Some of the men, they don't even go and vote. And it is the question of who goes and what is different. Then that's something that makes a very big difference," he said.

Talking about Khalistani's attack on Hindu temples in Canada, Chatwal said that the issue has gone too far and Canada should have cooperated with India.

"I strongly feel this has gone too much out of the way and I don't think it should not be taken that way. I gave my statement before. It's against the Khalistanis, it's all nonsense. As far as we are concerned, all of India is the opposite. They are a very small element of the people, those who have never been to Punjab, the talk, all this in there, it's gone to a very high level. And Canada should also be very cooperative, and they should build a solid issue with Modi ji. I personally, this has gone too much beyond control over there. It should not be like that, because they all, especially Indian Americans live in Canada... And it has gone too much out of control. Nobody likes that sort of bad media publicity," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor