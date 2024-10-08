White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promoted to senior adviser

Washington DC [US], October 8 : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to senior adviser to the President, the administration announced Monday.

"Karine has been a trusted advisor to the President and all of us here at the White House since day one. Her counsel will be critical to get as much done as possible for the American people in the coming months," said Jeff Zients, the president's chief of staff.

Jean-Pierre made history in 2022 when she was tapped to become the press secretary, becoming the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to take on the role.

Whille addressing the White house press briefing on Tuesday (local time), Pierre condems Hamas 'heinous' attack on Israel on one year October 7 anniversary.

"One year ago, on October 7th, Hamas launched a heinous attack against Israel. On a day that was supposed to be a joyous Jewish holiday of singing and dancing, Hamas terr- -terrorists streamed across the border from Gaza into Israel and massacred more than 1,200 innocent people, including 46 Americans, at a music festival," she said.

"They committed horrific acts of sexual violence. In many cases, these terrorists recorded their acts of barbarity and carnage, chilling, documenting the unspeakable atrocities they committed for others to see," she added.

She took over the role as the Biden administration's top spokeswoman for Jen Psaki in May 2022 after Psaki took a television network job. Jean-Pierre previously worked as the White House's principal deputy press secretary and served as a deputy assistant to Biden. She also was chief of staff for onetime Sen. Kamala Harris during her 2020 vice presidential campaign.

Jean-Pierre, 50, will begin her new role effective immediately. She will also maintain her press secretary duties through the end of Biden's administration, the first press secretary in decades to also hold the title of senior adviser.

