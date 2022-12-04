White House unveils the Bidens' holiday decorations on theme 'We the People'

The White House is decorated on the theme 'We the People' for this holiday season, drawing inspiration from the US Constitution.

Earlier, US First lady Jill Biden joined by a group of volunteers and National Guard leaders and families from across the country revealed the theme in the statement released by the White House on November 28.

"The soul of our nation is, and always has been, 'We the People,'" the first lady will say in prepared remarks. "And that is what inspired this year's White House holiday decoration."

Jill Biden, in the statement, said, "The values that unite us can be found all around you: a belief in possibility and optimism and unity. Room by room, we represent what brings us together during the holidays and throughout the year." The Gold Star trees honour and remember those who laid down their lives for our country and the families who carry on their legacies.

Talking about all the rooms in the White House, US first lady said that in the library, stories and history are celebrated while in Vermeil Room, kindness is appreciated and in the China room, family members sit at the dinner tables. "In the East Room, where we are right now, we highlight the national treasures that belong to all of us: the National Parks and the communion we find in nature. So you can see them in all the mirrors if you look around you. All the National Parks are celebrated," Jill Biden said.

The Blue Room will feature the centrepiece of the decorations -- an 18-and-a-half-foot fir tree brought to the nation's capital from Auburn, Pa.

It will be decorated with handmade renderings of the official birds of all 57 states, territories and the District of Columbia.

The State Dining Room will carry the theme of "We the Children."

US first lady thanked the volunteers and said that the holiday celebrations won't be possible without their hard work. The White House expects to receive about 50,000 visitors during the holiday season.

( With inputs from ANI )

