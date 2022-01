WHO board nominates its chief Tedros for re-election in May

The World Health Organisation's Executive Board nominated its chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for re-election as Director-General, a position to be decided at the 75th World Health Assembly in May 2022.

"The WHO Executive Board #EB150 nominated @DrTedros for WHO Director-General position to be decided at #WHA75 in May 2022," the WHO said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was elected WHO Director-General for a five-year term by the WHO Member States at the Seventieth World Health Assembly in May 2017.

He was the first WHO Director-General elected from among multiple candidates by the World Health Assembly and was the first person from the WHO African Region to head the world's leading public health agency.

Dr Tedros held many leadership positions in global health, including as Chair of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, Chair of the Roll Back Malaria Partnership, and Co-chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Board prior to his election as Director-General of WHO.

