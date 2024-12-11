WHO calls for continued efforts against malaria in South-East Asia Region, amid progress

New Delhi [India], December 11 : Lauding progress being made against malaria in WHO South-East Asia Region, the World Health Organization on Wednesday emphasized on continued concerted efforts by Member countries, focusing on the vulnerable population, to ensure equitable access to malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment, as per an official statement.

As per the World Malaria Report 2024, estimated malaria cases in the Region fell from 22.8 million in 2000 to 4 million in 2023 - a reduction of 82.4 per cent. The Region, home to a quarter of the world's population, accounted for 1.5 per cent global malaria cases in 2023. Estimated malaria deaths in the Region fell by 82.9 per cent, from 35,000 in 2000 to 6,000 in 2023. More than 270 million malaria cases and 4,20,000 malaria deaths have been averted in the Region between 2000 and 2023, as per the statement.

"The progress follows highest ever political commitment by Member countries, matched by tangible actions and unstinted efforts over the years down to the sub-national level. However, accelerated efforts against malaria must continue- to eliminate the disease in countries where malaria persists, and to sustain the progress in countries where the disease is on the decline or has been eliminated," the statement quoted Saima Wazed, the Regional Director WHO South-East Asia, as saying.

In 2022-2023, four countries in the Region achieved reduction in their malaria caseload- Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Nepal. Three countries saw increase in cases- Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Thailand and Myanmar. Timor-Leste and Bhutan reported zero indigenous cases of malaria.

Overall, the Region remains on track to reach the WHO's Global Technical Strategy (GTS 2016-2030) targets to reduce malaria case incidence and deaths by at least 90 per cent by 2030. Since 2015, the baseline of the WHO global malaria strategy, estimated case incidence and death rates have fallen in the WHO South-East Asia Region by 61 per cent and 73 per cent, respectively.

Two countries in the Region - Maldives and Sri Lanka were certified malaria-free by WHO in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Timor-Leste has not reported any case of indigenous malaria for three years. Bhutan reported zero indigenous cases for the second consecutive year in 2023, and Nepal reported only 15 indigenous cases.

Cautioning against any complacency, the Regional Director said, "We must not forget that the risk of malaria not only persists but could increase due to factors such as climate change. We must continue to do all we can to accelerate our progress against malaria," as per the statement

Continued strong political commitment; strengthening health systems; enhancing surveillance and ensuring strategic use of data for action; improving coordination between global, regional, and country partners; ensuring accessibility and quality of existing interventions and their acceptability with greater community ownership, and advancing an inclusive, whole-of-society approach are key to achieving a malaria-free future for all, the Regional Director said, the statement added.

