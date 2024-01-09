Who Is Minita Sanghvi? Mumbai-Born Woman Announces Candidacy for New York State Senate Seat

Minita Sanghvi, a re-elected City Finance Commissioner, initiated her second term in the position on January 1, 2023, set to last until 2025. However, with the State Senate Elections scheduled for November 2024, the impact on her City Council seat remains uncertain.

Roots in Mumbai and Education

Born into a conservative family of entrepreneurs and innovators in Mumbai, India, Sanghvi holds degrees in accounting and an MBA. She moved to the US in 2001, eventually becoming a citizen in 2010. Her journey continued with a PhD from the Bryan School of Business and Economics at the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

Professional Background and Academic Achievements

Sanghvi's professional background includes roles as a senior account executive at Leo Burnett, assistant manager at WalMart, and retail media coordinator at CARQUEST. During her time in Greensboro, she served on the Human Relations Commission, advocating for fair treatment and promoting mutual understanding and respect.

Impactful Move to Saratoga Springs

In 2014, Sanghvi moved to Saratoga Springs, taking a teaching position at Skidmore College in the Management and Business Department. Her foray into politics began in 2021 when she was elected as the Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner.

If elected, Sanghvi will make history as the first gay woman and the first Indian-American to represent the District, encompassing Saratoga County, Niskayuna, and the city of Schenectady. Her candidacy brings a unique blend of diverse experiences and a commitment to making a meaningful impact.