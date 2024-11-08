Who is Susie Wiles? Donald Trump’s Choice for First Female White House Chief of Staff

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as White House chief of staff, marking his first significant decision since winning this week’s election. Susie Wiles will be the first woman in US history to hold the role of White House chief of staff. This appointment signals the beginning of what is expected to be a wave of staffing announcements as Trump prepares to return to the White House on January 20. Wiles' selection stands as a major move for Trump as president-elect, representing an early test of his new administration as he quickly forms the team that will oversee the federal government.

Susie Wiles is broadly recognised, both within Donald Trump’s circle and beyond, for orchestrating his most disciplined and effectively managed campaign to date, establishing her as a top candidate for the chief of staff role.Throughout the campaign, Susie Wiles kept a low profile, declining even to speak on stage during Donald Trump’s early-morning victory celebration on Wednesday. She avoided taking on the official title of campaign manager, sidestepping potential scrutiny given Trump’s history of frequently changing campaign leadership.

Although Wiles lacks extensive federal government experience, she maintains a close connection with the president-elect.A seasoned Republican strategist based in Florida, Wiles led Trump’s state campaigns in 2016 and 2020 and managed Florida govenor Ron DeSantis’ winning 2018 campaign. Previously, she ran Rick Scott’s 2010 gubernatorial campaign in Florida and briefly managed former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman’s 2012 presidential bid.Wiles, the daughter of legendary NFL broadcaster Pat Summerall, entered politics in 1980 while working on Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign.

Wiles is seen as someone who can guide Trump’s moods and impulses without attempting to hold him back. Trump frequently mentioned Wiles during the campaign, commending her for leading what he described as his “best-run campaign. ”Wiles was responsible for handling the toughest conversations with Trump and was involved in every critical discussion. She developed a strong rapport with his family and built connections with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk, establishing herself as a central link in Trump’s emerging alliances with both figures. Effective chiefs of staff act as the president’s confidant, assist in implementing the president’s agenda, and manage competing political and policy interests. They also play a gatekeeping role, controlling whom the president meets with and speaks to—an approach that Trump resisted during his previous time in the White House.