Who Is Waker-Uz-Zaman? All You Need To Know About the Army Chief Who Took Charge in Bangladesh After Sheikh Hasina’s Resignation

Shortly after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Army Staff, announced that he would oversee the formation of an interim government. Speaking at a press conference, General Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed that Hasina had resigned and that the army would not seize power through a coup.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman assured the public that the army would investigate all recent murders and called for peace and cooperation. He stressed the importance of maintaining order and warned against further violence. “This is not a coup,” General Waker-Uz-Zaman said. “We will meet with President Mohammed Shahabuddin to establish the interim government. We ask citizens to stop violence and cooperate as we work to restore peace.”

Who Is Waker-Uz-Zaman?

Waker-Uz-Zaman, 58, assumed his role as army chief on June 23 for a standard three-year term. He has a long history of military service and was a trusted figure for Hasina, partly due to their family connection. Born in Dhaka in 1966, Zaman's career spans nearly four decades, including roles as a UN peacekeeper and a position within Hasina's office.

Zaman is married to Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman, the daughter of General Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, who served as army chief from 1997 to 2000 during Hasina's first term. He holds a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King's College, London.

Before becoming army chief, Zaman served as Chief of General Staff for just over six months, overseeing military operations, intelligence, and budget management. A graduate of the Bangladesh Military Academy, Zaman has also completed two UN peacekeeping tours in Angola and Liberia. His tenure includes significant contributions as the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division, where he worked closely with Hasina.