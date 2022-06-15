Why are people banned from drinking tea in Pakistan ?; Government's appeal to citizens

Faced with the economic crisis, Pakistan has now appealed to its people to reduce their consumption of tea. Pakistani Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that people should not drink too much tea. Tea ingredients have to be imported into Pakistan. Therefore, the government thinks that if the people take this step, it will help reduce the cost of imports. The Pakistani government borrows and imports tea ingredients. Therefore, the government ministers have appealed to the people to reduce the expenditure on imports. The minister appealed to the traders and the people of the country to help the country out of the financial crisis. Due to power crisis in the country, power is cut off in the market after 8.30 pm. The statement was made by Minister Ahsan Iqbal to a Pakistani newspaper.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the people of the country are urged to drink less than 1-2 cups of tea in their daily routine. Because the ingredients for tea have to be imported and for that too you have to borrow money. The Pakistani government last month imposed a two-month ban on 41 items to reduce import costs. But it doesn't seem to be getting much out of it. The decision reduced import costs by 60 crore dollar, but only about 5 percent of total import costs.

The Pakistani government has banned the import of cars, mobiles, cosmetics, cigarettes, food products, some clothes and materials. Minister Iqbal alleged that the previous government had brought the economy to a standstill. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party wreaked havoc on the country's economy. Our government failed when it came to power. But we have come to power to save the country. The economy is expected to return to normal in the next few months. Special emphasis is being laid on agriculture. Wheat, sugar, cotton production is being boosted. Farmers have been asked to increase palm oil so that they can earn foreign exchange by exporting this product to the country, said Minister Ahsan Iqbal.