Widespread condemnation as Pakistan bans Pashtun Rights Movement

Karachi [Pakistan], October 6 : Pakistan has frequently been condemned for using resources to suppress criticism from human rights defenders and civil rights organisations. In line with this trend, Pakistan recently imposed a ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), which has drawn widespread condemnation.

Responding to this development, the leadership of the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) issued a strong rebuke. In a joint statement, JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, along with leaders Zubair Sindhi and Amar Azadi, condemned Pakistan's actions, emphasising that PTM is a peaceful, non-violent organisation that advocates for human rights, justice, and peace in the Pashtun regions.

"This action is not only a grave violation of fundamental human rights but also contradicts the principles enshrined in the state's constitution. The PTM has been steadfast in its peaceful struggle for the rights of the Pashtun people, including the demand for accountability in cases of enforced disappearances and the restoration of civic rights for the Pashtun community," the statement read.

Abro also highlighted that PTM has consistently called for justice and peace without resorting to violence. He noted that PTM's advocacy is rooted in the principles of human dignity and equality.

By banning such an organisation, Abro warned, Pakistan risks further alienating the Pashtun community, which may drive some toward militant groups - something PTM has long opposed.

The JSFM leadership called on the Pakistani government to reconsider its decision. The joint statement urged authorities to lift the ban on PTM and engage in dialogue with peaceful organisations working for societal improvement.

The statement further warned that suppressing peaceful voices will only lead to more unrest. JSFM asserted that the ban on PTM will not foster peace but instead threatens to deepen the crisis in the Pashtun regions.

The statement urged civil society, human rights organisations, and the international community to stand in solidarity with PTM in their peaceful struggle for justice and human rights.

