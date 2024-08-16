Wildfires in Turkey enter third day with villages evacuated

Ankara, Aug 16 The wildfires in Turkey's western Manisa province have persisted since Wednesday, with firefighters trying to contain the flames through aerial and ground operations, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported Friday.

Karayakup and Yenikoy neighborhoods in the Gordes district of Manisa were reportedly evacuated as a precaution.

Wildfires also broke out in the Eceabat district of northwestern Canakkale province and the Goynuk district of northwestern Bolu province on Thursday, the TRT reported.

Yenikoy and Bekirfakilar villages in Bolu were reportedly evacuated.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli told reporters that the fire in the forest area of Canakkale had been contained, noting that it was ignited by a spark from an electric pole, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey frequently experiences forest fires during the summer months, particularly in its western and southern regions, as a result of high temperatures and low humidity levels.

--IANS

