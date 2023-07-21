Wildfires rage in Greece amid searing heatwave across Europe, trigger evacuations

Athens [Greece], July 21 : Blistering temperatures over southern Europe have reignited wildfires in Greece prompting a series of new evacuations there, reported Al Jazeera.

Authorities had declared the wildfire controlled overnight, but when the gusts grew stronger later on Thursday, firefighters lost control.

35 square kilometres (13.5 square miles) of forest and scrubland have already been destroyed by the massive fire, Al Jazeera reported.

Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopoios stated in his most recent news briefing on Thursday afternoon that there had been 62 forest fires in Greece in the previous 24 hours.

He continued, pointing out that "dynamic fire fronts" were being created by the harsh weather, and that numerous areas in West Attica had been ordered to evacuate.

To try and save their homes, some locals disobeyed the most recent orders.

According to Al Jazeera, 72-year-old Chrysoula Renieri claimed that her relatives had assisted her in trying to save the family house close to Loutraki, a town located 81 kilometres (50 miles) west of Athens, but the wildfire had cut off the area's water supply.

She said, “It’s all gone. We have suffered too much damage."

Moreover, a state of emergency was declared elsewhere in Greece on the island of Rhodes, where firefighters were battling a large fire that caused officials to issue evacuation orders for a number of mountainous locations.

