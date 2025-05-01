Will bring back golden days of prosperity in Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina

Dhaka, May 1 Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina on Thursday highlighted the current plight of all classes and professions in the country, especially workers and farmers, stating that the working class has plunged into a deep crisis since the illegal seizure of power by anti-state conspirators on August 5, last year.

Extending greetings to all "working and toiling people" in Bangladesh and across the world on the occasion of May Day, Hasina said that none have been more devastated than the workers and farmers of the country — the very people whose labour and sweat helped build a self-reliant and prosperous Bangladesh.

"As part of the conspiracy, factory after factory has been shut down, many industries looted and burned to ashes. Millions have lost their jobs. Rising unemployment and unbearable price hikes have made life unlivable for workers. Even during Eid, many did not receive their due wages or bonuses. When they raise their voice for their rights, they are gunned down by the private militias of the illegal usurpers. Many workers and farmers have been driven to suicide," the former PM remarked.

She asserted that the Awami League, as the political party of the oppressed since its inception, fought to improve the lives and secure the rights of workers while following the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's ideals. She further emphasised that the Awami League government ensured the protection of women workers through maternity leave and safeguards against sexual harassment.

"Whenever the Awami League has formed the government, it has worked to uplift the lives of workers following Bangabandhu's ideals. The Bangladesh Workers Welfare Foundation was established to provide financial support in case of workplace accidents, permanent disability or death, treatment for serious diseases, and higher education of workers' children. A central fund was also created to support the welfare of workers in the export-oriented garment sector. Salaries and benefits were increased across all sectors," she stated.

Hasina also laid stress on the fact that it was due to the sincere efforts made by the Awami League government that Bangladesh strengthened its collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Highlighting the role of workers during Bangladesh's independence movement and the Liberation War, Hasina stated that a historic bond has been formed between the Awami League and the working class, expressing that she firmly believes, just as in the past, that workers and farmers will be a core strength in the struggle the Awami League has launched to oust the "illegal occupiers" and restore the "dream" of Bangladesh.

"Our workers carry a proud legacy of courage, unity, and resistance for justice. May Day continues to inspire us in this fight. On this solemn day, I extend my deepest respect to all the workers of Bangladesh. In our collective struggle, the darkness will be defeated. We will bring back the golden days of prosperity once again," Hasina concluded.

