Will make sure that X competitor to LinkedIn is cool: Elon Musk

San Francisco, Aug 27 Elon Musk on Sunday took on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, saying he will make sure that the X (formerly Twitter) competitor to LinkedIn is cool.

X has already revealed plans to take on the leading professional networking platform, saying that early access to the X Hiring Beta is now available to verified organisations.

“People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed,” Musk posted.

“We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool,” he replied to an X user who posted: “Is there anything worse than LinkedIn?”

Meanwhile, verified organisations (those who pay $1,000 a month for the verification status) can now feature job listings on their X profiles with the new feature.

“Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta -- exclusively for Verified Organisations,” X said in a post on Saturday.

“Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today,” the Elon Musk-run company added.

It’s not yet a LinkedIn killer but surely a step in that direction to make X an “everything app”.

“Sign up for early access to X Hiring, currently available for Verified Organisations. If eligible, we'll enable the Hiring features on your account,” said X.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that X will soon roll out a job search feature, allowing users to find jobs directly on the platform.

Moreover, the verified organisations on X will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor