"Will not hesitate...": US after striking Iran-backed facilities in Iraq

Washington, DC [US], December 26 : US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday (local time) said that Washington will not hesitate to attack Iran-backed facilities in Iraq if it becomes "necessary" to protect the security of America.

The US military forces conducted "necessary and proportionate strikes" on three locations in Iraq in response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by "Iranian-sponsored militias," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

Austin further said that there is no 'higher priority' than US' security and it "won't hesitate" in taking necessary action to defend the country, its troops and interests.

"Today, at President Biden's direction, US military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq," Lloyd Austin said.

According to the statement, the precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria and was intended to "disrupt and degrade" the capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups.

The US accused the attacks of being carried out by "Iranian-sponsored militias."

This included an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base.

The statement added that Monday's attack led to three injuries to US personnel, leaving one service member in critical condition.

"While we do not seek to escalate the conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities," Austin added.

