"Will promote balanced, objective and rational voices for Ukraine ceasefire": China

Beijing [China], September 11 : Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China will actively promote "balanced, objective and rational voices" to create the required conditions for an early ceasefire and a political settlement of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the South China Morning Post reported.

Wang made the remarks as he met with Sergei Shoigu, Russian Security Council Secretary in St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Wang said, "China has always maintained an objective and impartial attitude towards the Ukrainian issue and will continue to work to promote balanced, objective and rational voices in the international community, so as to build more international consensus and accumulate the necessary conditions for an early ceasefire and a political settlement of the crisis," South China Morning Post reported, citing a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

The remarks by Wang come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to carry out his aggressive actions against Ukraine is bolstered by the support he receives from China.

Targeting China for supporting Russia during the war against Ukraine, Blinken in a joint press conference with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, had said, "One of the reasons that Putin is able to continue this aggression is because of the provision of support from the People's Republic of China. China is the biggest supplier of machine tools, the biggest supplier of micro-electronics, all of which are helping Russia sustain its defence industrial base."

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said on September 5 that India, China and Brazil could mediate in potential peace talks over Ukraine, according to a report by Reuters.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a conflict since February 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor