Wintry weather in UK causes school closures, travel disruption

London, Nov 19 Wintry weather brought snowfall and freezing temperatures to the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday, causing school closures, difficult travel conditions and health alerts across many parts of the country.

According to the Met Office, Monday night saw sub-zero temperatures for much of the UK, reaching as low as minus 11.2 degrees Celsius in Aberdeenshire. On Tuesday morning, 12 cm of lying snow was reported in Nottinghamshire.

The national meteorological service has issued yellow severe weather warnings for snow and ice for the next few days, covering northern Scotland, Northern Ireland and the eastern coasts of England, as well as parts of Wales.

Due to snow and plunging temperatures overnight and on Tuesday morning, more than 200 schools across the country were closed, including some 140 schools in Wales and 50 in the West Midlands.

Thousands of train passengers experienced delays or cancellations on Tuesday while the UK's National Rail warned that poor weather may continue to affect parts of England, Wales and Scotland until Wednesday.

A number of amber and yellow cold health alerts, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), were also in effect across large parts of the country, indicating increased risks to life for vulnerable people, particularly those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Met Office said further snowfall is likely in the north for a time, but temperatures are expected to rise from the southwest this weekend with strong winds and heavy rain accompanying.

