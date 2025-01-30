"Wish the Holy Land of India to prosper": Foreign devotees offer reverence at Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 : Devotees from across the world are flocking to Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh celebrations and lauded the management for effectively organising the grand-scale event.

Yulia from Moscow said, "We're here for the first time in the Kumbhamela and we're so fascinated by the way it is arranged, the way how many people we see and how friendly all of them are to us. So thank you very much for having us here. We will definitely never forget this and we wish the Holy Land of India to prosper and to host as many people as it can".

She toldthat she had taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and added, "We're very happy about that it's very nice and safe and beautiful and amazing and full of the Holy Spirit".

Larina, a French tourist attending the Maha Kumbh Mela said, "I feel great here. The vibrations are extraordinary. The management here is amazing. There is a lot of help, support and security here."

Jonathan from Hawaii told ANI, "It's unfathomable to imagine these many people have gathered to be one community to receive blessings from these holy rivers. For the number of people and the infrastructure here, it is unbelievable that they can pull off something of this size. Everyone seems to be very helpful to each other".

Dharmasaraswati Das from the UK toldthat although he is from the UK, his "Atman Paramatman is of Mahadev, Bharat Mata and Sanatan dharma".

Chanting god's name while playing drums, he expressed great enthusiasm upon attending the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Dharmasaraswati Das added, "I'm so blessed, happy and thankful to be here. So blessed to be able to do this- bhajans with the Naga Sadhus, chanting Harahar Mahadev and I felt very happy and ananda and doing the Ganga Snan".

He said, "One really beautiful thing that's been explained to me from my Indian friends who have introduced me to this Sanatana Dharma is actually the original culture of the entire world, the entire planet. And especially the technologies that have made those temples like Stonehenge in the UK or pyramids, in the Inca temples and Mexican Aztec temples. All those civilizations have risen and fallen, but the science and the technology that's in Kashi city has never fallen".

Maria from Florida in the US shared that she came to the last Kumbh Mela twelve years ago and visits India every year. Speaking about the Maha Kumbh Mela, she said, "I came to the last one 12 years ago, and after that experience I knew there was no way I would miss this one. It was one of the highlights of my life to attend. It's quite a special event. The devotion and the beautiful people. It's just really beautiful and colorful and kind".

Speaking about the arrangements, she said, "I didn't have any trouble. They were very kind" and did a "good job" in controlling a crowd this size.

She admired Sanatan Dharma and said, "It's beautiful. The energy of this helps change the whole energy of the world and I want to be a part of that. I bring it home to where I live".

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

According to tradition, pilgrims flock to the Sangamthe confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct) riversto take the holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant PanchamiThird Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor