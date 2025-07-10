With Africa, India seeks not to compete, but to cooperate: PM Modi

Windhoek [Namibia], July 10 : Hailing the relations between India and Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the ties are based on respect, equality and mutual benefit. He stated that India seeks to cooperate with Africa and not to compete.

While addressing the Joint Session of the Namibian Parliament on Wednesday, PM Modi noted that India's development partnership in Africa is worth more than 12 billion dollars. He expressed India's support for Africa's Agenda 2063 Industrialisation and readiness to expand cooperation in defence and security.

PM Modi said, "In 2018, I had laid out ten principles of our engagement with Africa. Today, I reaffirm India's full commitment to them. They are based on respect, equality, and mutual benefit. We seek not to compete, but to cooperate. Our goal is to build together. Not to take, but to grow together. Our development partnership in Africa is worth over 12 billion dollars. But its real value is in shared growth and shared purpose. We continue to build local skills, create local jobs, and support local innovation."

"We believe that Africa must not be just a source of raw materials. Africa must lead in value creation and sustainable growth. That is why we fully support Africa's Agenda 2063 for industrialisation. We are ready to expand our cooperation in Defence and Security. India values Africa's role in world affairs. We championed Africa's voice during our G20 presidency. And we proudly welcomed the African Union as a permanent member of the G20," he added.

PM Modi recalled how India supported Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing vaccines and medicines. He mentioned that India's "Aarogya Maitri" initiative supports Africa with hospitals, equipment, medicines and training.

"During the pandemic, we stood with Africa - providing vaccines and medicines, even when many others refused to share. Our "Aarogya Maitri" initiative supports Africa with hospitals, equipment, medicines, and training. India is ready to supply Namibia with a Bhabhatron radiotherapy machine for advanced cancer care. This machine, developed in India, has been deployed in 15 countries, and has helped nearly half a million patients in different countries with critical cancer care," he said.

He invited Namibia to join the Jan Aushadhi programme for access to affordable and quality medicines. He said, "We also invite Namibia to join the Jan Aushadhi programme for access to affordable and quality medicines. Under this programme, cost of medicines in India has been brought down by 50 to 80 percent. It is helping more than 1 million Indians daily. And so far it has helped patients save nearly 4.5 billion US dollars in healthcare costs."

He emphasised that India and Namibia have much in common. He stated that the constitutions of India and Namibia guide the people of the two nations to uphold equality, liberty, and justice.

He said, "India and Namibia have much in common. We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our Constitutions guide us to uphold equality, liberty, and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share the same hopes and dreams."

PM Modi stated that he is honoured to receive Namibia's highest civilian award "as a symbol of the friendship between our peoples."

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah conferred on PM Modi the highest civilian award of Namibia - 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis'.

Emphasising that the friendship between the two nations has stood the test of time, he said, "Like the tough, and elegant plants of Namibia, our friendship has stood the test of time. It quietly thrives in even the driest seasons. And, just like your national plant Welwitschia Mirabilis, it only grows stronger with age and time. On behalf of 1.4 billion people of India, I once again thank the President, the Government and the people of Namibia for this honour."

He noted that India attaches great importance to its historic ties with Namibia. He stated that India sees great value in working together on Namibia's Vision 2030 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

PM Modi said, "India attaches great importance to its historic relations with Namibia. We not only value our ties from the past, but we are also focused on realising the potential of our shared future. We see great value in working together on Namibia's Vision 2030 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan."

"And, at the heart of our partnership are our people. Over 1700 Namibians have benefited from scholarships and capacity building programmes in India. We are excited to support the next generation of Namibian scientists, doctors, and leaders. The Centre of Excellence in IT, the India Wing at the JEDS Campus of the University of Namibia, and training in defence and security - each one of them reflects our shared belief that capacity is the best currency," he added.

PM Modi expressed happiness as Namibia was one of the first nations in the region to adopt India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI). He noted that the bilateral trade between India and Namibia has crossed 800 million dollars.

He said, "Speaking of currency, we are thrilled that Namibia is among the first countries in the region to adopt India's UPI - Unified Payments Interface. Soon, people will be able to send money faster than one can say "Tangi Unene." Soon, a Himba grandmother in Kunene, or a shopkeeper in Katutura, will be able to go digital with just a tap - faster than a Springbok."

"Our bilateral trade has crossed 800 million dollars. But, like on the cricket field, we are just warming up. We will score faster and score more. We are honoured to support Namibia's youth through the new Entrepreneurship Development Centre. It will be a place where business dreams can get mentorship, funding and friends too," he added.

Concluding his remarks, PM Modi wished Namibia great success in co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

"I conclude by wishing Namibia great success in co-hosting the 2027 Cricket World Cup. And, if your Eagles need any cricket tips, you know whom to call," he said, evoking another round of applause.

Eagles is the nickname of the Namibian men's national cricket team. The 2027 Cricket World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

PM Modi received a standing ovation and non-stop applause after his address at the Namibian Parliament. After his address in the parliament, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "It was an honour to speak on India-Namibia friendship, our bond with Africa and India's efforts for global good, during my address to the Namibian Parliament."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1942983027254333541

PM Modi stated that he interacted with Namibian MPs following his address. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Interacted with MPs from Namibia after my address to their Parliament. Their positivity towards India is clearly visible!"

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1942983342800162850

PM Modi concluded his five-nation visit and departed for New Delhi on Wednesday, marking the end of a significant diplomatic journey that took him to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and finally Namibia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor